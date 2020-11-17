Frontier Announces 19 New Nonstop Routes
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 17, 2020
Frontier Airlines today announced 19 new nonstop routes from a variety of airports – and three new destinations – to add to its roster of flights.
To celebrate, Frontier is offering fares that are as low as $19 one way in some instances if you purchase by Thursday, Nov. 19. You can check them out at FlyFrontier.com.
“We’re excited to expand our network with these 19 new routes and bring our brand of friendly service and low fares to three great new destinations,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.
“Frontier is committed to protecting the health and safety of our customers on every flight and this new service will adhere to Frontier’s highest health standards, including enhanced cleaning, temperature screenings for all passengers and required mask-wearing.”
The three new destinations include Cozumel, Mexico; Oakland, California; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
The 19 new routes are as follows.
From Denver International, new service to Cozumel, Oakland and Puerto Vallarta.
From Oakland International, new service to Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.
From Ontario International (Calif.), new service to Chicago O’Hare, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Francisco.
From Orlando International, new service to Cancun, St. Thomas AVI, Miami, New Castle (Delaware), Ontario, Punta Cana and Santo Domingo.
And from Sacramento International, new service to Ontario and Phoenix.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS