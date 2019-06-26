Frontier Expands With Nine New Nonstop Routes from Las Vegas, Cleveland
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 26, 2019
Frontier Airlines has announced nine new nonstop routes scheduled to launch from Las Vegas and Cleveland this fall.
The Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier unveiled significant expansion at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport, adding seven new year-round destinations, including Los Angeles, Miami, Portland, Phoenix, Reno-Tahoe, Seattle and Orange County, California. Meanwhile, the new seasonal routes from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport include Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Frontier is celebrating this week's announcement with special intro fares starting from $29. However, fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, June 26 for nonstop travel between September 6 and December 14, 2019.
Daily service between Las Vegas and Phoenix will begin September 6, followed by daily service between Las Vegas and Los Angeles and Miami September 10. Daily service between Las Vegas and Orange County will start November 14 along with four weekly flights (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) between Las Vegas and Portland, Reno-Tahoe and Seattle.
Seasonal service between Cleveland and Fort Lauderdale and Miami kicks off October 10. Flights between Cleveland and Fort Lauderdale will operate Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday while flights between Cleveland and Miami will take place Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
"Today’s announcement marks a considerable expansion of Frontier’s service in Las Vegas and Cleveland," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines in a statement. "Frontier is committed to delivering 'Low Fares Done Right' and with these new routes, even more travelers will have the opportunity to fly and fly more often."
Tuesday's announcement comes one week after Frontier announced four new nonstop routes from Cincinnati.
Contact your travel agent or visit FlyFrontier.com to take advantage of Frontier's special Intro Fare Offer.
For more information on Las Vegas, Cleveland
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS