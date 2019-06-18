Frontier to Fly Four New Nonstop Routes From Cincinnati
Frontier Airlines has announced that it will fly four new nonstop routes from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) beginning this fall.
The Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier will fly from CVG to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL); Miami International Airport (MIA); Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and Florida's Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).
Frontier is celebrating the launch of the new seasonal flights with intro fares starting as low as $39. Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, June 26 for nonstop travel between October 10 and December 14, 2019.
Service to Miami and Sarasota will begin October 10 while service to Fort Lauderdale will kick off October 11. Service to New Orleans is scheduled to start up just in time for the holiday season on November 15.
"We are excited to continue our growth in Cincinnati with four new routes," said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and revenue for Frontier Airlines in a statement accompanying Tuesday's announcement. "Frontier will now offer 23 non-stop options for CVG travelers, the most of any ultra-low-cost carrier at the airport. It’s our mission to provide Low Fares Done Right and with unique offers like Friends Fly Free and Kids Fly Free for our Discount Den members, we’re making it possible for more people to fly and fly more often."
Frontier will offer service between CVG and FLL on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with intro fares available for Wednesday and Saturday flights. Service between CVG and SRQ will occur Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, with special intro fares available for Tuesday flights.
The carrier will operate Monday and Friday flights between CVG and MSY, with intro fares available Monday to MSY and Friday from MSY. Finally, Frontier will offer service between CVG and MIA Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through November 13 before switching to Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday service starting November 14. Intro fares on the latter route are available for Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday flights.
Frontier also announced that it has extended its schedule to March 2020, offering additional flights from CVG to Fort Myers, Florida and Orlando through the winter.
