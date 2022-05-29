Frontier Launches Nonstop Flights To Cancun From Houston Starting at $99
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti May 29, 2022
Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced this week that it is launching new nonstop service from Houston to Cancun via both William P. Hobby (HOU) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
To celebrate the opening of these new routes, Frontier is offering introductory fares as low as $99. To qualify for the ultra-low fare, flights must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31, 2022, at least three days in advance of actual travel. The promotion is valid for nonstop travel only on select days of the week and from Jun 1-29, 2022.
“We are excited to launch new international service to Cancun from both major Houston airports,” said Frontier Airlines Representative. “With this new service, we now fly to three destinations from HOU, including Orlando and Las Vegas, and six from IAH as we continue to grow our presence from the greater Houston area.”
“We are certain Frontier Airlines will strengthen our pledge to deliver excellence to our guests at every step of the airport experience,” said Houston Airports Director of Air Service Development. “Houston Airports’ growing partnership with Frontier will help us continue to deliver a world-class experience at HOU, the first and only 5-Star rated airport in North America, as they do at IAH with their low fares and efficient, reliable service.”
Frontier’s new service from HOU to Cancun began on May 26 and runs three times per week, while flights between IAH and Cancun kicked off on May 27 and operate four times weekly. In a press release, the airline noted that flight times and frequencies are still subject to change, so customers should check the Frontier website for the most updated information.
The addition of these new routes continues Frontier’s expansion into the broader Caribbean region and strengthens overall flight capacity to Cancun—a favorite Mexican Caribbean tourism hotspot among Americans and perennially one of the world’s most popular vacation destinations.
In fact, according to Caribbean Journal, Cancun International Airport (CUN) has already gone beyond simply recovering its pre-pandemic arrivals volumes. Data recently released by ASUR (which manages the airport) revealed that, in April alone, the destination welcomed 16.2 percent more airline passengers (international and domestic combined) than it had during the same month in 2019, and 59.6 percent more than it did in April of last year; and also showed that Cancun’s year-to-date visitor numbers were up 8.4 percent over 2019, and 74.8 percent over 2021.
For more information, visit flyfrontier.com.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Playa's Sanctuary Cap Cana To Join Marriott's Luxury Collection
For more information on Cancun, Houston
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS