Frontier To Add 15 New Routes This Fall and Winter
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz August 03, 2021
Frontier Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes with nine to Miami and one to Aruba, among others, which travelers can purchase for as little as $29 with a new sale.
The airline has added a new nonstop route from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Los Cabos, Mexico, beginning October 9, 2021. This route will run three times a week and begins at $69.
Frontier passengers can now fly from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) to San Juan, Puerto Rico three times a week beginning November 1 with prices starting at $69. Travelers can also fly between Miami and Memphis three times a week beginning November 1 at only $29 on select fares.
Frontier has expanded its routes into Nassau, Bahamas, adding service to the island from Philadelphia and Newark Liberty International Airport, both running routes three times each week. The airline will also fly to Montego Bay, Jamaica and Turks & Caicos from Newark Liberty beginning December 17 and December 18, respectively.
“We’re thrilled to continue Frontier’s remarkable growth streak with the announcement of 15 new nonstop routes, including our first-ever service to Aruba and new international routes from Denver, Newark and Philadelphia,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We continue to focus on adding service to markets where our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach benefits customers and stimulates demand with affordable fares and convenient service. Today’s expansion holds true to that cornerstone and offers travelers new routes to some of the most popular domestic and international vacation destinations.”
