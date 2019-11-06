Hawaiian Airlines Announces New Tokyo-Hawaii Flights Now on Sale
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 06, 2019
Hawaiian Airlines announced tickets are now on sale for the carrier’s third daily nonstop flight between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and the Hawaiian Islands
Starting on March 28, 2020, the new daily service will launch from Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to Japan, just a few months before the start of the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo.
Hawaiian Airlines received approval from the United States Department of Transportation this summer, which allows earlier departure and arrival times at Tokyo Haneda. In addition, the service enables more connections for guests traveling with Japan Airlines.
“As the leading U.S. carrier for service between Japan and Hawaii, we are pleased to offer our guests convenient and effortless travel options by adding a third daily flight between Tokyo Haneda and Hawaii,” Hawaiian Airlines senior vice president Theo Panagiotoulias said in a statement.
Since Hawaiian Airlines became the first U.S. carrier to serve Tokyo Haneda in 2010, it has expanded service and now boasts the largest U.S.-Japan city pair with more than 2,300 passengers per day each way between Honolulu and Tokyo.
Hawaiian Airlines currently operates 31 weekly nonstop flights between Japan and Hawaii with a wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft. The carrier will expand its network on November 26 when it begins four weekly flights between Fukuoka and Honolulu.
