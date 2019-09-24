Hawaiian Airlines Adds 'Main Cabin Basic' Fares to Product Offerings
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti September 24, 2019
Today, Hawaiian Airlines launched a new, lowest-price fare product offering on flights between Honolulu and select North American gateway cities: the Main Cabin Basic option. The new booking option will allow guests to take advantage of the carrier’s lowest prices while still enjoying the benefit of authentic Hawaiian hospitality onboard.
Those booking the Main Cabin Basic fare forego some standard Hawaiian Airlines services that are included in other fare categories, such as advanced seat selection, the ability to upgrade to Extra Comfort or First Class seating, earlier access to overhead bins during the boarding process and the option to change flights.
Passengers who’ve opted for Hawaiian’s Main Cabin Basic fare will either select a seat when checking in for their flight or will be assigned a seat at the gate prior to boarding.
Main Cabin Basic flyers will still receive Hawaiian Airlines’ signature brand of hospitality and quality service; complimentary meal, snack and beverage service during their flight; free in-flight entertainment; free carry-on bag and personal item allowed inside the cabin; and HawaiianMiles members will continue to earn one mile per mile flown, but won’t earn bonus miles.
“We are now offering a full range of fare options to our guests on these routes with the addition of the best-value Main Cabin Basic product in the industry – one that combines our lowest fares with our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality, including complimentary meals and in-flight entertainment, delivered in the comfort of our modern fleet,” said Brent Overbeek, Hawaiian Airlines’ senior vice president of revenue management and network planning.
During its initial release, the Main Cabin Basic fare product is being offered on select, non-stop flights between Honolulu and three of its 13 U.S. mainland gateway cities—Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Jose, California—for travel starting October 21, 2019.
Hawaiian’s other available fare products are Main Cabin, Extra Comfort and First Class, with its Airbus A330 aircraft featuring a premium lie-flat experience and luxurious recliners available aboard its Airbus A321neo models.
