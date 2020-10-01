Last updated: 02:59 PM ET, Thu October 01 2020

Hawaiian Airlines Offering At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 01, 2020

Hawaiian Airlines plane on runway at Kahului Airport in Maui
PHOTO: Hawaiian Airlines plane on runway at Kahului Airport in Maui. (Photo via Ron Cogswell / Flickr)

Hawaiian Airlines announced that travelers visiting or returning to the Hawaiian Islands from the mainland will now have the option to take the mandatory COVID-19 test from home.

Hawaiian Airlines customers can order the $150 mail-in saliva test online through Vault Health, which will help them avoid the mandatory quarantine for travelers entering the island chain if they test negative.

The test kits will be express mailed overnight to guests who will self-collect their sample with assistance from a testing supervisor in a video call. The samples are then express shipped overnight and will return the results electronically within 24 hours.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
PHOTO: Port Zante in Basseterre town, St. Kitts And Nevis (photo via mikolajn / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

St. Kitts and Nevis to Reopen Borders for Tourism on October 31

Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami

Carnival’s Start-Up Plans Center on Miami and Port...

Travelers wearing masks at the airport

gallery icon COVID-19 October Travel Restrictions: Latest Quarantine Rules...

Mexico, Chichen Itzá, Yucatán. Mayan pyramid of Kukulcan El Castillo

Mexico’s Yucatan State Strategically Reopens Its Tourism...

Anguilla beach

Anguilla Will Enter Phase Two Reopening in November

“We are excited to offer our guests at any of our U.S. mainland gateway cities a convenient way to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test that meets the state of Hawai'i's requirements, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard and to our islands soon,” Hawaiian Airlines senior vice president Avi Mannis said.

“In addition to expanding testing availability and options, we have adopted comprehensive health and safety protocols throughout the travel journey to protect our guests, employees and community,” Mannis continued.

Travelers with a negative coronavirus test taken at a state-approved testing facility within 72 hours of departure will also be exempt from Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine upon arrival, starting on October 15.

Hawaiian Airlines’ at-home COVID-19 test option adds to the carrier’s partnership with Worksite Labs, which provides guests exclusive access to drive-through PCR testing—$90 for results within 36 hours, or $150 for day-of-travel express service.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
United employees loading cargo into a jet

American, United to Furlough Over 32,000 Employees

Trump Administration Proposes $20 Billion in Aid for Airline Industry

FAA Chief Completes Boeing 737 MAX Test Flight, Not Ready to Approve Plane's Return

Alaska Airlines Pilot, Flight Attendant Retire Early So Their Kids Can Stay Employed

New Data Says Many Americans Would Take ‘Flight to Nowhere’

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS