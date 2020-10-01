Hawaiian Airlines Offering At-Home COVID-19 Tests
October 01, 2020
Hawaiian Airlines announced that travelers visiting or returning to the Hawaiian Islands from the mainland will now have the option to take the mandatory COVID-19 test from home.
Hawaiian Airlines customers can order the $150 mail-in saliva test online through Vault Health, which will help them avoid the mandatory quarantine for travelers entering the island chain if they test negative.
The test kits will be express mailed overnight to guests who will self-collect their sample with assistance from a testing supervisor in a video call. The samples are then express shipped overnight and will return the results electronically within 24 hours.
“We are excited to offer our guests at any of our U.S. mainland gateway cities a convenient way to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test that meets the state of Hawai'i's requirements, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard and to our islands soon,” Hawaiian Airlines senior vice president Avi Mannis said.
“In addition to expanding testing availability and options, we have adopted comprehensive health and safety protocols throughout the travel journey to protect our guests, employees and community,” Mannis continued.
Travelers with a negative coronavirus test taken at a state-approved testing facility within 72 hours of departure will also be exempt from Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine upon arrival, starting on October 15.
Hawaiian Airlines’ at-home COVID-19 test option adds to the carrier’s partnership with Worksite Labs, which provides guests exclusive access to drive-through PCR testing—$90 for results within 36 hours, or $150 for day-of-travel express service.
