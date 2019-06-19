Health Officials Warn of Measles Exposure at New Jersey Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 19, 2019
Health officials in New Jersey are warning of possible measles exposure at the state’s busiest airport.
According to CBSNews.com, the New Jersey Department of Health revealed a Japanese man with a confirmed case of the measles landed at Newark Liberty International Airport last month and entered Terminal B.
The man then traveled to Terminal A and boarded a flight to Quebec. Guests who were at the Newark airport between 5 p.m. local time on May 29 and 3:30 p.m. on May 30 are the target of the health warning.
As for passengers on the same flights as the man with measles, they will be notified by health officials and instructed on what they should do as a result. Any traveler who thinks they may have been exposed is urged to call a health care provider.
Doctors will work out a plan for patients with possible measles infections to avoid any further exposure to other patients and medical staff. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, pneumonia and swelling of the brain.
For more information on New Jersey
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS