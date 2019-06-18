CDC Warns US Travelers About Measles Cases in Europe
The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced its concerns for travelers heading to Europe as the number of measles cases around the world continues to rise.
According to KOAA.com, CDC officials revealed several top destinations in Europe are reporting an increase in confirmed measles outbreaks, with the number of cases jumping 300 percent in the first three months of 2019 when compared to last year.
While Ukraine has the highest number of confirmed cases, other countries such as France, Greece and Italy are also being impacted. As a result, unvaccinated travelers heading to these destinations would be at risk.
“When these international travelers from the United States go abroad, like the European region and come back home, they actually spread the disease to under-immunized or un-immunized folks in the United States also,” CDC infectious disease specialist Dr. Kristina Angelo told KOAA.
CDC officials advise travelers to get vaccinated at least four weeks before heading on their journey, while children between six- and 11-months-old should receive an additional dose to keep them safe.
Confirmed measles cases in the U.S. are at their highest levels since 1992.
