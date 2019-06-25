Hundreds of Pilots Suing Boeing Over 737 MAX Grounding
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 25, 2019
As the 737 MAX remains grounded, Boeing is dealing with another major headache as over 400 pilots who flew the planes are suing the company for knowing the technical issues with the aircraft and still letting it fly.
According to Business Insider, two law firms based in Chicago and Australia filed the class-action lawsuit last week on behalf of the pilots, who also claim “financial and other losses arising from the circumstances and grounding of the MAX fleet.”
Since all Boeing 737 MAX planes were grounded in March following the second deadly crash involving the aircraft model, the impacted pilots said their income has been “adversely affected” and uncertainty around their career has risen.
The law firms representing the pilots said filing the lawsuit last week during the Paris Air Show was a way to “send a message to Boeing that its desire for aircraft sales must never again impact on aviation safety.”
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation released several court documents that show pilots believe Boeing was part of an “unprecedented cover-up of the known design flaws of the MAX, which predictably resulted in the crashes of two MAX aircraft and subsequent grounding of all MAX aircraft worldwide.”
The lawsuit claims the pilots filing the claim “continue to suffer significant lost wages, among other economic and non-economic damages.”
