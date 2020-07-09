IATA Study Reveals Concerns From Travelers During Coronavirus Outbreak
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently conducted a study about the potential holdups tourists are experiencing regarding air travel in the age of the coronavirus outbreak.
The name of the game for many travelers is precautions, as 77 percent of survey respondents said they wash their hands more frequently, 71 percent avoid large meetings and 67 percent wear a facemask in public.
Around 58 percent of people interviewed by the IATA said they have avoided air travel during the viral pandemic, while 33 percent suggested they would avoid travel in the future to reduce the risk of infection.
Travelers also identified their top concerns at the airport, with crowded planes, the cleanliness of restrooms and the safety at security checkpoints being among the most common issues. Passengers said they’d be willing to mitigate the risk by wearing a mask, undergoing temperature checks and taking a COVID-19 test before travel.
“People are clearly concerned about COVID-19 when traveling,” IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. “But they are also reassured by the practical measures being introduced by governments and the industry under the Take-off guidance developed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).”
“These include mask-wearing, the introduction of contactless technology in travel processes and screening measures,” de Juniac continued. “This tells us that we are on the right track to restoring confidence in travel. But it will take time. To have maximum effect, it is critical that governments deploy these measures globally,”
In addition, the IATA survey also pointed to key issues in restoring confidence with travelers, such as the quality of the air on planes, social distancing guidelines, mandatory masks, passenger capacity and more.
Nearly half of those surveyed (45 percent) indicated they would return to travel within a few months, with 57 percent of respondents planning to see family and friends, 56 percent want a vacation and 55 percent are looking to get back to business travel.
