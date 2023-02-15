Last updated: 11:36 AM ET, Wed February 15 2023

interCaribbean Expanding Flights to Eastern and Western Islands

Airlines & Airports Brian Major February 15, 2023

The coast at Animal Flower Cave, Barbados
The carrier is enhancing connectivity to Barbados and other coveted islands. (photo courtesy of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.)

Regional carrier interCaribbean Airways announced an expanded intra-island flight schedule that expands service to Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent & The Grenadines.

New interCaribbean routes will include a doubling of flights to and from Barbados including more nonstop departures to St. Vincent and Grenada. The carrier is also launching nonstop flights between St. Vincent and Saint Lucia.

The expanded schedule follows interCaribbean’s recent purchase of an Embraer 145 Jet and an ATR42-500 series turboprop, with a seating capacity of 50 and 48 seats, respectively.

The airline’s expanded schedule links the Caribbean’s eastern and western regions with twice-weekly flights from Georgetown, Guyana and Barbados (via Antigua) to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. Connecting departures are available to Nassau, Bahamas, Havana, Cuba and Kingston, Jamaica.

The expanded interCaribbean fleet offers travelers “enhanced schedule options and improved intra-regional travel with greater connectivity among the islands,” said Lyndon Gardiner, the airline’s chairman.

“We are committed to expanding our services in the Eastern Islands of the Caribbean, where travelers have been affected by the air travel void left during the pandemic,” said Gardiner. “We look forward to announcing more exciting news and destinations during this year.”

