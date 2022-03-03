Last updated: 09:00 AM ET, Thu March 03 2022

Japanese Airlines Cancel, Reroute Flights Scheduled to Fly Over Russia

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 03, 2022

Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan
Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo via coward_lion / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Two of the largest carriers in Japan, ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, announced they have canceled all flights to and from Europe scheduled for Thursday and rerouted aircraft scheduled to fly on Friday due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to Reuters.com, the two Japanese airlines join a growing list of carriers that canceled or rerouted flights between Europe and northern Asia, as ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines typically use Russian airspace for their European routes.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago

United Airlines Changing Route Maps to Avoid Russian Airspace

South Padre Island, Texas

Surprising South Padre Island, Texas: A Nature Lover's...

Family with two children going on holiday.

Where To Take the Kids for Spring Break

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX in Seattle.

Alaska Airlines Announces Changes to Boeing MAX Order

The two carriers operate about 60 flights per week through Russian airspace between Tokyo and London, Paris, Frankfurt and Helsinki. ANA also announced the cancelations and flight changes would continue into at least Saturday.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation, but given the present situation in Ukraine and the different risks, we have decided to cancel flights,” a Japan Airlines spokesperson told Reuters.

Korean Air was still offering flights that include time in Russian airspace on Thursday, but carriers in Taiwan have started flying over China and central Asia instead. Finnair’s flights to Japan were initially canceled, but the carrier altered its route and continued four-times-weekly service between Helsinki and Tokyo.

As for airlines from the European Union and Canada, they have been banned from Russian airspace in response to their respective curbs on Russian airlines.

Earlier this week, United States President Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union Address that he would ban Russian aircraft from flying over American airspace, adding to the sanctions against Russia for invading neighboring Ukraine.

For more information on Japan

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
plane, jetblue, travel

JetBlue Pilot Suspected of Being Drunk Removed Before Takeoff

Spirit Airlines Adding New Flights Between Orlando and Puerto Rico

Biden Bans Russian Aircraft From US Airspace

Airlines Offering Huge Perks To Attract New Workers

United Cuts Flights From Its Regional Airline Schedules

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS