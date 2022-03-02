G Adventures Stands With Ukraine, Cancels Russia Tours
Theresa Norton March 02, 2022
Bruce Poon Tip, the founder of G Adventures, said he stands with Ukraine as he canceled tours to Russia and will no longer accept Russian nationals residing in Russia on trips.
“Unfortunately, these sanctions and forced global isolation will impact everyday people who may not agree with — and who may even be brave enough to protest — their country’s politics,” Poon Tip said in a statement. “However, these sanctions are essential in order to apply pressure on the entire country and to invoke change.”
Pool Tip started his statement with the message “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”
He then pondered why, after two years of separation due to the pandemic, the world is not pulling together.
“The past two years we have been living through a global pandemic that has caused physical separation for millions around the world. For the first time in our lifetime, we faced a common enemy, which gave us the opportunity to bring humanity together in a shared mission to eradicate the virus,” Poon Tip wrote. “We should have emerged shoulder to shoulder, more unified, compassionate and empathetic than ever before. And yet, here we are, on the precipice of a more dangerous chapter of our civilized history, driven purely by the need to divide.
“For our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, the nightmare is already very real. It is unthinkable that we are faced with a scenario where a sovereign European nation has been invaded, unprovoked and without justified cause. I stand with Ukraine. I stand for freedom and democracy. We are living in dangerous times, where people are divided and looking for division and this just shows us we still have a long way to go. We owe it to future generations to do whatever we can to bridge these divides.”
Poon Tip also said G Adventures will no longer take bookings from Russian agencies. “There are many fine people in Russia who are now forced to become part of the solution. At this advanced stage where war has already commenced, there are only three options: deposed leadership, a complete regime change, or retreat from actions already taken. All of these come back to an internal solution created by global pressure and unfortunately good people become an important part of the story.
“I have always said travel can be the fastest path to peace, so it breaks my heart that it has come to this. If you are reading this and have the privilege to do so, please continue to be the shining light and get back out there and travel. It’s only by connecting with other cultures that we can foster connection and understanding between different countries and communities. This cultural exchange is the backbone of what I built this company on 32 years ago and it must continue.”
He concluded: “Travel is the most powerful way we can open our hearts, minds, and eyes to the beauty of the world, especially in the darkest of times. Let us continue to stand together, for peace.”
