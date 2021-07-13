JetBlue Adding New iPad Pro Technology for Pilots
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 13, 2021
JetBlue announced plans to introduce a new version of the iPad Pro powered by Apple’s M1 chip, specifically designed for the airline’s pilots.
The new iPad Pro keeps JetBlue pilots on the cutting edge of technology and provides safety-critical functions for all crewmembers. The carrier was one of the first domestic airlines to use digital documentation in the cockpit.
The iPad system has become an essential tool on board for JetBlue, giving employees the ability to host system maintenance checks, check real-time weather patterns to avoid turbulence and access procedures and manuals.
“Not only will the new iPad Pro with M1 take our pilots to the next level of advanced technology, but also future-proof JetBlue with top-of-the-line hardware for years to come,” JetBlue director of communications, navigation, surveillance and technical programs Captain Chuck Cook said.
JetBlue first received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to give iPads to all pilots in 2013, but the new iPad Pro’s M1 chip offers next-level performance when pilots are running more than a dozen apps throughout the duration of the flight.
In the coming months, JetBlue will provide iPad Pro to new incoming pilots and replace older models currently in use as soon as possible.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Cancun Airport Transportation, an Easy Way To Reach Riviera Maya Destinations
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
Discover the Florida Keys Through 'Edutainment' With Key Lime Academy
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS