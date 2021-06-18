American Airlines, JetBlue Adding Service to Popular Mexican Destinations
To meet increased demand for flights to popular tourism destinations in Mexico, American Airlines and JetBlue are adding additional routes and boosting existing service.
According to the Riviera Maya News, American announced it would add four-times-weekly direct flights between Cancun and Austin, Texas, starting in October. The airline revealed it would increase flights into Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.
As of November 2, American will also add three flights between Puerto Vallarta and Austin.
“Earlier this year, we added more flights from Austin and customers have spoken: they want more,” American Vice President Brian Znotins said. “We’re eager to offer our customers even more opportunities to reconnect with family, friends and colleagues. Together with our partners, we’re making it easier than ever to connect Austin with the world.”
In addition, JetBlue announced it has officially launched service at San Jose del Cabo’s Los Cabos International Airport.
The first roundtrip flights between the popular Mexican destination and Los Angeles International Airport landed Thursday night, with the carrier’s Los Cabos service from the East and West Coasts operating daily.
“With demand for travel the strongest it’s been in more than a year, our new nonstop flights between the East and West Coasts and Los Cabos are perfectly timed for customers looking for a much-needed escape this summer,” JetBlue vice president Andrea Lusso said.
“At the same time, our newest international destination grows our presence in Latin America and helps further our network strategies in the Northeast and Southern California,” Lusso continued.
