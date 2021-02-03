JetBlue Adds Revamped Mint Experience on Transatlantic Flights
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 03, 2021
JetBlue announced it has revamped the Mint experience on transatlantic flights as part of the company’s first complete redesign of the service.
The overhauled service on flights to London this summer will include 24 private suites with a sliding door for each customer, a custom-designed seat cushion and numerous design elements crafted to help every Mint passenger feel at home.
JetBlue is also introducing its latest innovation, the Mint Studio, which will offer the most space in a premium class from any U.S. airline. The carrier also revealed a 16-seat layout would debut on a limited number of flights between New York and Los Angeles in 2021.
“Mint was an idea to make premium travel across the U.S. less stuffy and more affordable, and its performance has exceeded even our most optimistic expectations of going beyond New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco,” JetBlue COO Joanna Geraghty said.
“It’s remarkable how Mint’s thoughtful design has resonated with customers as we successfully grew it to more than 30 routes,” Geraghty continued. “We put our heart into this redesign of Mint and were inspired by our original vision of offering customers an exceptional experience at a lower fare – which is what JetBlue is all about.”
JetBlue’s latest version of Mint will feature a residential-inspired design that includes familiar textures like flannel, suite gradient panels to control light, mood lighting, award-winning service and more.
Last month, JetBlue revealed its new Airbus A220-300 with an all-new onboard experience. The next-generation aircraft is the first of 70 Airbus A220s the carrier has on order and was delivered to John F. Kennedy International Airport.
