JetBlue Adds Summer Flights To Grenada Ahead of Spicemas Festival
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti March 23, 2023
The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) announced that low-cost carrier JetBlue is expanding its service to the Caribbean destination this summer in time to celebrate the island nation's biggest cultural festival, Spicemas.
From August 7 to September 1, 2023, the airline will operate a second daily nonstop flight, departing at 9:50 p.m. from New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport and arriving at Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 2:47 a.m. The return flight is scheduled to depart GND at 5:01 a.m. and touch down at JFK at 9:57 a.m.
Presently, JetBlue provides a single daily nonstop from New York, while American Airlines operates one daily nonstop flight from Miami, as well as seasonal weekly service from Charlotte on Saturdays.
To support the extra passenger traffic that's expected, JetBlue is also set to increase capacity on its regularly scheduled service, switching equipment from an A320 to the 200-seat A321, for the duration of the peak summer travel period, from June 15 to September 5.
“We’re thrilled to welcome this expanded service from JetBlue, offering travelers more options to come to Grenada,” said Hon. Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives. “JetBlue has always been a committed partner and we expect a surge in bookings, as this service allows the destination and our stakeholders the opportunity to welcome even more visitors for Spicemas, and showcase how Grenada honors its culture and why we’re truly the spice isle of the Caribbean.”
Margaret Hector, a Grenada 473 Connect Ambassador, states, “It’s an excellent initiative on JetBlue‘s part to add a redeye flight from JFK to Grenada for the Spicemas season. It brings into consideration the people who are avid carnival lovers and need to work during the day, or for those thinking of a last-minute weekend getaway. It speaks a lot about the love for our country, our cultural celebrations, and our strong diaspora community in the New York City area.”
