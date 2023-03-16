JetBlue Adding New Routes to Dominican Republic
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 16, 2023
JetBlue announced new nonstop service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and two top Caribbean destinations, with tickets now on sale.
Scheduled to debut in November 2023, the airline will fly from Orlando to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Santiago, Dominican Republic. Tickets are now on sale and prices start as low as $123.
Once the service begins, JetBlue will become the only airline to serve Santiago with nonstop service from Orlando. The new flights connecting Orlando to the Dominican Republic will offer customers in Florida more choices for leisure travel and furthers the carrier’s significant presence across Latin America and the Caribbean.
“Punta Cana and Santiago are both major Caribbean destinations, but limited options exist for customers to get there from Orlando today,” JetBlue vice president of network planning and partnerships David Jehn said.
“These new routes, along with those that will be enabled by our combination with Spirit, will position us to deliver even more growth and connectivity to popular destinations for customers in Central Florida,” Jehn continued.
After its planned combination with Spirit Airlines, the carrier expects to reach 200 flights a day in Orlando by 2027. JetBlue would offer flights to approximately 20 markets that are not currently served by either airline from Orlando and would increase flight frequencies on about 25 additional routes.
The carrier estimates its plan would add approximately 350 new airport jobs in its Orlando operations, while also supporting increased economic activity across the region that is anticipated to lead to further job growth.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Dominican Republic, Orlando
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS