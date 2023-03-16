Last updated: 11:09 AM ET, Thu March 16 2023

JetBlue Adding New Routes to Dominican Republic

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 16, 2023

JetBlue Airbus A320
JetBlue Airbus A320. (photo via csfotoimages/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue announced new nonstop service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and two top Caribbean destinations, with tickets now on sale.

Scheduled to debut in November 2023, the airline will fly from Orlando to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Santiago, Dominican Republic. Tickets are now on sale and prices start as low as $123.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Avelo Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport

Avelo Airlines Announces Three New Nonstop Routes

Fort Lauderdale, airport

Southwest Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through November 4,...

JetBlue Airbus A320

JetBlue Launches New Service from New York to Paris

Pacific Crest Trail, North Cascades National Park, Washington, hiking

Amtrak Restarts Cascades Service Between Portland, Vancouver

Once the service begins, JetBlue will become the only airline to serve Santiago with nonstop service from Orlando. The new flights connecting Orlando to the Dominican Republic will offer customers in Florida more choices for leisure travel and furthers the carrier’s significant presence across Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Punta Cana and Santiago are both major Caribbean destinations, but limited options exist for customers to get there from Orlando today,” JetBlue vice president of network planning and partnerships David Jehn said.

“These new routes, along with those that will be enabled by our combination with Spirit, will position us to deliver even more growth and connectivity to popular destinations for customers in Central Florida,” Jehn continued.

After its planned combination with Spirit Airlines, the carrier expects to reach 200 flights a day in Orlando by 2027. JetBlue would offer flights to approximately 20 markets that are not currently served by either airline from Orlando and would increase flight frequencies on about 25 additional routes.

The carrier estimates its plan would add approximately 350 new airport jobs in its Orlando operations, while also supporting increased economic activity across the region that is anticipated to lead to further job growth.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Dominican Republic, Orlando

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Southwest Airlines, Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, Austin, Texas, Spirit Airlines, airplanes, runway, airport

FAA Chief Says There Have Been More Near-Miss Incidents Than...

JetBlue Announces New Deal to Bring Sustainable Fuel to LAX

Southwest Airlines Announces 20 Percent off Spring Travel Fares for Rapid Rewards Members

Southwest Airlines Unveils Plan to Strengthen Operational Resiliency

Access an Issue for New Kansas City International Airport Terminal

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS