JetBlue, American Airlines Announce Record-Setting Summer Schedule Out of Northeast
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Patrick Clarke December 16, 2021
JetBlue's and American Airlines' newly-expanded Northeast Alliance (NEA) is poised for a record-breaking summer in 2022, the two carriers announced on Thursday.
As many as nine new routes will go on sale this week across both airlines' schedules out of New York and Boston, including the first-ever JetBlue service to Vancouver and Asheville, North Carolina. Introductory fares start from as low as $54 one-way. Travelers can also look forward to new international destinations announced by American from New York and Boston, including service to Doha, Qatar.
At New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, the NEA will offer up to 300 daily departures, including a record 195 flights operated by JetBlue. Notable frequency additions will include routes from JFK to Aruba, Atlanta, Cancun, Detroit, Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Turks and Caicos, among other destinations.
Plus, beginning next summer, the two carriers will fully co-locate at LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B, making it easier for travelers to connect between airlines.
"A new year brings new opportunities for the Northeast Alliance to add more JetBlue flying in New York and Boston and to deliver on the customer benefits we've promised since first announcing this innovative partnership," Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue, said in a statement. "As we look ahead to 2022, the NEA is poised to deliver incredible growth, which will bring more of our award-winning service and low fares to travelers in the Northeast as, together with American, we create a true third competitor in the region."
"As we welcome customers back to travel, the Northeast Alliance is delivering on promises to offer customers more choices and travel benefits," added American Airlines president Robert Isom. "We’re excited to offer our New York and Boston customers even more frequencies and even more destinations when they travel next year."
