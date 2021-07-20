Last updated: 02:39 PM ET, Tue July 20 2021

American Airlines, JetBlue Expand Partnership Ahead of Fall, Winter Travel Seasons

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood July 20, 2021

Airbus A321 Long Range
Airbus A321 Long Range. (photo via JetBlue Media)

American Airlines and JetBlue announced the carriers would operate more than 700 daily flights from New York and Boston this winter as part of their Northeast Alliance (NEA).

JetBlue revealed travelers can now purchase tickets for several new markets launching this fall, including four new destinations the airline is adding to its route map; San Antonio, Texas; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Kansas City, Missouri; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In addition, JetBlue will add service between New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and five new markets in October 2021 and March 2022, including Jacksonville and Sarasota, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Nashville, Tennessee.

“Our Northeast Alliance with JetBlue gives customers more choices and benefits and raises the bar on offering an industry-leading experience,” American Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said. “With JetBlue’s domestic strength and American’s growing international network, we are unlocking more destinations for travelers, more flying for both our teams, a better suite of products and a premium experience in the Northeast.”

As part of the partnership with American and JetBlue, the airlines have added 57 new markets and more than 110 codeshare routes from Boston and New York, connecting the Northeast to almost 150 worldwide destinations.

The NEA routes include new international service from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport to Tel Aviv, Israel; JFK service to Athens, Greece; and JFK service to Delhi, India.

Starting this fall, AAdvantage elite and TrueBlue Mosaic members will also begin to enjoy benefits across both carriers. The next phase of benefits will include priority check-in, security and boarding, plus up to two complimentary checked bags.

“With demand for travel returning, JetBlue’s new low fare flying — along with the broader growth made possible with American through the benefits of the NEA — is well-timed for us to best meet the needs of more travelers in the Northeast and introduce more competition with new flying,” JetBlue vice president Dave Fintzen said.

