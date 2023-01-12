JetBlue Announces New Routes Now on Sale
January 12, 2023
JetBlue announced that it would launch a variety of new routes this year, which are now on sale.
The airline is offering new choices to customers from JetBlue’s New York and Boston focus cities, thanks in part to the Northeast Alliance (NEA) partnership with American Airlines.
From New York’s three major airports, JetBlue and American will fly more than 500 combined daily departures in 2023, as well as nearly 200 daily departures from Boston. The NEA has also increased frequencies on more than 130 existing routes, added capacity on 90 nonstop routes and launched 17 new international routes.
“The Northeast Alliance continues to provide us with new opportunities to unlock even more growth potential in New York and Boston, with added benefits for customers across our network as we introduce new flying in markets where for too long travelers have had little or no competition,” JetBlue head of revenue and planning Dave Clark said.
From New York’s LaGuardia Airport, new and expanded destinations include Atlanta (May 5), Bermuda (May 5), Hyannis (May 5) and Nassau (March 30), while Newark Liberty International Airport is slated to add service to Aruba and Montego Bay, beginning on June 15.
As for Boston Logan International Airport, the airline is adding seasonal service to Vancouver starting on June 15.
The carrier is also advancing its strategy on the West Coast with the introduction of a new international route between Los Angeles and Puerto Vallarta, beginning on June 15. In 2023, JetBlue will operate service between LAX and 20 nonstop destinations and offer more than 40 peak daily departures.
“At the same time, we’re introducing new flying elsewhere in our network to grow on the West Coast as part of our broader 2023 growth plans,” Clark continued.
