Last updated: 02:22 PM ET, Thu January 12 2023

JetBlue Announces New Routes Now on Sale

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 12, 2023

A JetBlue flight taking off from LAX
A JetBlue flight taking off from LAX. (photo via MichaelGordon1/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue announced that it would launch a variety of new routes this year, which are now on sale.

The airline is offering new choices to customers from JetBlue’s New York and Boston focus cities, thanks in part to the Northeast Alliance (NEA) partnership with American Airlines.

ADVERTISING

From New York’s three major airports, JetBlue and American will fly more than 500 combined daily departures in 2023, as well as nearly 200 daily departures from Boston. The NEA has also increased frequencies on more than 130 existing routes, added capacity on 90 nonstop routes and launched 17 new international routes.

Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Curacao

New JetBlue Curaçao Flights from JFK Debut in April

PLAY, low-cost airlines, cheap airlines, Icelandic airlines

Icelandic Airline PLAY Announces North America to Europe Route...

Envoy Air (formerly American Eagle) Embraer taxiing in Chicago

American Eagle Eliminates Service at Three More Regional Airports

A Swoop airline Boeing 737

Swoop Adding Flights To Mexico and Caribbean

“The Northeast Alliance continues to provide us with new opportunities to unlock even more growth potential in New York and Boston, with added benefits for customers across our network as we introduce new flying in markets where for too long travelers have had little or no competition,” JetBlue head of revenue and planning Dave Clark said.

From New York’s LaGuardia Airport, new and expanded destinations include Atlanta (May 5), Bermuda (May 5), Hyannis (May 5) and Nassau (March 30), while Newark Liberty International Airport is slated to add service to Aruba and Montego Bay, beginning on June 15.

As for Boston Logan International Airport, the airline is adding seasonal service to Vancouver starting on June 15.

The carrier is also advancing its strategy on the West Coast with the introduction of a new international route between Los Angeles and Puerto Vallarta, beginning on June 15. In 2023, JetBlue will operate service between LAX and 20 nonstop destinations and offer more than 40 peak daily departures.

“At the same time, we’re introducing new flying elsewhere in our network to grow on the West Coast as part of our broader 2023 growth plans,” Clark continued.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
American Airlines President Robert Isom

‘Investment Is Required’ Says American Airlines...

American Airlines

What Travelers Should Know About Their Rights When a Flight is Canceled or Delayed

With Airline Strikes on the Horizon, Travel Insurance Can Help

US Travel Association Calls for Federal Action After FAA System Failure

New JetBlue Curaçao Flights from JFK Debut in April

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS