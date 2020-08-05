JetBlue Continues Commitment to Blocking Middle Seats, Travel Flexibility
JetBlue announced August 5 that the company has updated its Safety from the Ground Up program, a commitment to safety for both crew and passengers.
JetBlue is extending its policy for social distancing for flights by keeping the middle seats on all of its planes empty through at least October 15. This does not include parties of three that are traveling together.
The airline is also extending its Go Back and Forth with Confidence initiative, which gives passengers extended flexibility by waiving change and cancellation fees for new bookings.
“Our Safety from the Ground Up program continues to be a thoughtful and always evolving set of layered protection measures that demonstrates our commitment to keeping our crewmembers and customers safe while providing them with peace of mind in the air and on the ground,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer. “We continue to hear from our customers that added space onboard and travel flexibility are incredibly important to them during this time and we want them to know we are listening because we are all in this together.”
The safety program is fourfold, focusing on having healthy crewmembers, clean air and surfaces, more space and travel flexibility. The seat distancing policy ensures that passengers will not sit directly next to someone they don’t know. On the Airbusses, middle seats are blocked from use, and on the smaller Embraer 190 aircraft, the aisle seats have been blocked off.
JetBlue was the first airline to require face masks onboard and in the airport. The airline now prohibits masks with vents or exhalation valves and no longer allows for face mask exemptions. Those who do not meet the face mask requirements will be given an acceptable face mask to wear for the entire duration of their flight.
“The simple act of wearing a proper face covering is one way we can all help ensure the safety of all JetBlue crewmembers and customers,” Geraghty said. “Our terminals and airplanes are a shared space, and every customer must wear a proper face covering or will need to delay their travel on JetBlue until face coverings are no longer required. Our policy is meant to offer the strongest level of protection for everyone given all that we currently know about how COVID-19 is transmitted.”
For more information about JetBlue and its safety protocols, please visit www.jetblue.com.
