JetBlue Finally Pulls Trigger on Middle Seat Decision
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 15, 2020
JetBlue Airways has made a final decision on whether to block its middle seats, and the airline will be going to full capacity on its flights beginning Jan. 8, 2021.
The airline had previously waffled on a decision, with its president expression reservations about blocking middle seats and its CEO saying JetBlue needed to do so for consumer confidence.
But starting December 2, JetBlue will increase capacity on its aircraft to 85 percent through the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The airline's current policy for Thanksgiving travel is to limit capacity to 75 percent, which blocks most middle seats but doesn't guarantee that they're all empty according to Business Insider.
Come January 8, all capacity limits will be removed, and any seat on any JetBlue aircraft can be booked. Business Insider noted that JetBlue is citing a science-based approach in removing the seat restrictions, pointing to recent studies from Harvard and the Department of Defense that show the efficacy of high-efficiency particulate air filters, or HEPA filters, and mask usage in stopping the onboard spread of coronavirus. All JetBlue passengers are required to wear masks at all times when flying, except when eating or drinking.
JetBlue has gone back and forth on the issue of blocking middle seats but ultimately decided to join most airlines in raising capacity. Last month, JetBlue President Joanna Geraghty said blocking seats “is not something that’s sustainable,” and that as passenger numbers rise and studies show airplane cabins are safe, the airline will raise capacity on flights.
But a day earlier, CEO Robin Hayes said that, although it is expensive, continuing to block middle seats on flights into 2021 is the right thing to do to ensure the public feels it’s safe to fly.
“Our view is that over the course of time the seat caps will go, but right now it’s a very important issue for customer perception,” said Hayes in an interview with Reuters, adding that blocking its middle seats will be “incredibly expensive” for the airline.
Hayes said at the time that the move will go through at least the first quarter of next year, but obviously that has changed.
Any passenger who has already booked travel on JetBlue for Jan. 8 or later who is not happy with the middle seats being open can request a full refund. Travel must have been booked by November 13, and the latest day to apply for the refund is November 27.
