JetBlue Adds New Routes to Answer Thanksgiving Holiday Demand
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti November 06, 2020
Leading low-cost air carrier JetBlue today announced the expansion of its service out of New York City to meet demand over the peak Thanksgiving travel period, as well as additional nonstop flights from New York, Newark and Westchester County airports.
These new seasonal, supplementary routes will fly to popular Florida destinations like Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa, in addition to high-demand transcontinental routes to Los Angeles and San Francisco in California.
JetBlue will also increase the frequency of flights to popular VFR (visiting friends and relatives) destinations in the Caribbean like Port-au-Prince, Haiti; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Santiago, Chile; and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
“As we head toward the holidays, we’re seeing signs of strong demand in certain markets. To help get more customers to their destinations and capture more revenue during this important time of year, we are adding additional flights over Thanksgiving weekend,” said Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning.
Each added route plays to JetBlue’s strengths, since the airline’s focus is already largely in Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as on cross-country travel. Today’s announcement that it’s beefing up its New York-area flying for the holiday season follows JetBlue’s recent unveiling of 60 total new routes for 2020, including nonstop service to new destinations, and expanded Mint service in Newark and Los Angeles.
JetBlue’s additional Thanksgiving holiday demand routes include:
New York City (JFK) – Los Angeles
New York City (JFK) – Port-au-Prince
New York City (JFK) – Santo Domingo
New York City (JFK) – San Francisco
New York City (JFK) – San Juan
New York City (JFK) – Santiago
Newark – Fort Lauderdale
Newark – Orlando
Newark – Fort Myers
Newark – Tampa
Westchester County – Fort Lauderdale
Westchester County – Orlando
For more information, visit jetblue.com.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS