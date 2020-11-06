Last updated: 05:51 PM ET, Fri November 06 2020

JetBlue Adds New Routes to Answer Thanksgiving Holiday Demand

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti November 06, 2020

JetBlue Airlplane (Photo via JetBlue)
PHOTO: JetBlue aircraft. (Photo via JetBlue)

Leading low-cost air carrier JetBlue today announced the expansion of its service out of New York City to meet demand over the peak Thanksgiving travel period, as well as additional nonstop flights from New York, Newark and Westchester County airports.

These new seasonal, supplementary routes will fly to popular Florida destinations like Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa, in addition to high-demand transcontinental routes to Los Angeles and San Francisco in California.

JetBlue will also increase the frequency of flights to popular VFR (visiting friends and relatives) destinations in the Caribbean like Port-au-Prince, Haiti; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Santiago, Chile; and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

“As we head toward the holidays, we’re seeing signs of strong demand in certain markets. To help get more customers to their destinations and capture more revenue during this important time of year, we are adding additional flights over Thanksgiving weekend,” said Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning.

Each added route plays to JetBlue’s strengths, since the airline’s focus is already largely in Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as on cross-country travel. Today’s announcement that it’s beefing up its New York-area flying for the holiday season follows JetBlue’s recent unveiling of 60 total new routes for 2020, including nonstop service to new destinations, and expanded Mint service in Newark and Los Angeles.

JetBlue’s additional Thanksgiving holiday demand routes include:

New York City (JFK) – Los Angeles

New York City (JFK) – Port-au-Prince

New York City (JFK) – Santo Domingo

New York City (JFK) – San Francisco

New York City (JFK) – San Juan

New York City (JFK) – Santiago

Newark – Fort Lauderdale

Newark – Orlando

Newark – Fort Myers

Newark – Tampa

Westchester County – Fort Lauderdale

Westchester County – Orlando

For more information, visit jetblue.com.

Laurie Baratti
