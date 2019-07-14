JetBlue Flight Diverted to JFK After Odor Sickens Passengers
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti July 14, 2019
A JetBlue flight this morning out of Newark Liberty International Airport, bound for Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, was diverted to JFK airport in New York after several passengers reported dizziness and nausea stemming from some strange fumes onboard.
Flight 1203, which departed at around 6:00 a.m. Sunday, quickly set down at JFK, “out of an abundance of caution after the crew reported an unusual odor and a handful of customers and crew members feeling unwell,” a JetBlue corporate communications team member, Sebastian White, told local New York news channel, PIX11.
Port Authority sources told PIX11’s reporter on the ground that those passengers who were not being taken to the hospital were rerouted to Gate 11 at JFK’s Terminal 5 to complete their journey on another aircraft.
The aircraft will be inspected before being returned to service, said JetBlue, and the Port Authority stated that the cause of the incident is still under investigation.
