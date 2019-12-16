JetBlue Founder Announces Future Airline’s Headquarters in Salt Lake City
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti December 16, 2019
David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue, WestJet and Azul Brazilian Airlines, has proven himself among the most successful entrepreneurs in the airline industry.
His next venture, an as-yet-unnamed, low-cost carrier that aims to offer customers convenient, nonstop service out of secondary U.S. airports, will be headquartered in Salt Lake City, according to a statement from the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED).
Delta Moving to Beijing Daxing International Airport in March ...Airlines & Airports
Traveling for Social Media is Gaining Momentum for 2020Features & Advice
These Are the Worst Days and Airports for Holiday TravelFeatures & Advice
“We’re excited to announce our investment to make Utah our headquarters,” said David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze Aviation. “Utah’s exceptional workforce and business environment will ensure that we have all the support needed to provide exceptional customer service for our new startup.”
While Breeze Aviation (which is the name of Neeleman's corporation, but not necessary of the future airline) will be based in Utah’s capital, this doesn’t guarantee that any of the city’s airports will serve as the nascent airline’s operational hub. Still, Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of EDCUtah, noted, “We welcome Breeze Aviation to consider service to any of the many great airports that the state of Utah offers.”
“Breeze Aviation’s headquarters operation will be a welcome addition to Utah’s growing aerospace industry,” said Val Hale, GOED’s executive director. “We’re excited to partner with an experienced team with such an outstanding track record.”
The GOED reported that Breeze Aviation is planning a capital investment amount of $3.2 million over the next five years, and will create close to 400 jobs in the area.
For more information on Salt Lake City
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS