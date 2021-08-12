Last updated: 01:20 PM ET, Thu August 12 2021

JetBlue Launches Flights Between New York City, London

Donald Wood August 12, 2021

Airbus A321 Long Range
Airbus A321 Long Range. (photo via JetBlue Media)

JetBlue has officially entered the transatlantic market with new, nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and London Heathrow Airport.

The first customer-carrying JetBlue flight between the United States and the United Kingdom touched down at Heathrow on Thursday, marking the first time the airline served a destination beyond the more than 100 cities it serves throughout the Americas.

With the new service to the U.K., JetBlue now operates in 26 countries.

“For the first time in JetBlue’s 21-year history we are crossing the North Atlantic and competing in one of the busiest travel markets in the world, well-positioned to introduce our award-winning service and low fares to a new global audience that is ready for a fresh choice in transatlantic flying,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said.

“With JetBlue now connecting New York and London, travelers finally have the ability to enjoy low fares while also experiencing superior service,” Hayes continued. “As the U.K. opens to travelers coming from America, our flights are well timed to meet the pent-up demand for travel between our two countries. We look forward to welcoming U.K. travelers to the U.S. soon and launching service between Boston and London next year.”

Flights between the U.S. and London will be served on an Airbus A321LR, which has a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles, delivers 30 percent fuel savings and reduces its noise footprint by nearly 50 percent compared to previous generations of aircraft.

JetBlue boasts the most legroom in coach, live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet, complimentary snacks and soft drinks and award-winning customer service.

