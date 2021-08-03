Last updated: 03:14 PM ET, Tue August 03 2021

JetBlue To Keep Headquarters in New York City

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 03, 2021

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
JetBlue Airbus A320. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue Airways today announced plans to double down on its commitment to New York by maintaining its headquarters in the city and advancing plans to expand its flagship terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

It was welcome news for those in the New York City area, as JetBlue was founded some 20 years ago in the borough of Queens.

ADVERTISING
MORE Airlines & Airports
Frontier Airlines plane.

Frontier To Add 15 New Routes This Fall and Winter

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737

Alaska Airlines Launches Three-Day Sale With Fares From $...

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Offering Passengers a Chance to Book a...

It has since adopted hubs in Boston, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, where it will maintain a training facility.

“Some people call New York the Big Apple. Others call it the center of the universe. At JetBlue, we call it home,” Robin Hayes, chief executive officer of JetBlue, said in a statement.

“Our unique brand and culture have been embraced by millions of New Yorkers for more than two decades, and we remain committed to helping bring this iconic city back from one of the greatest crises it has ever faced. A lot of out-of-town airlines like to talk big about New York City, but as the only airline based right here, no one knows like we do why this city has always been – and still is – such a great place to live, work and visit.”

JetBlue said it will also increase its routes out of New York and bring jobs to the three major city airports – JFK, LaGuardia and Newark.

As part of this commitment to work together, JetBlue and the state are planning to extend their joint branding agreement of the world-recognized I LOVE NY logo, an unprecedented partnership with the State's iconic brand, and collaborate on showcasing the Empire State experience at locations within the airline’s JFK terminal.

JetBlue also plans to add more than 1,800 jobs at New York City airports thanks to new flights and destinations it is adding as a result of its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines. JetBlue plans to nearly triple its flights at LaGuardia and substantially increase flying at JFK and Newark.

“I’m proud of New York’s Hometown Airline for keeping their team in the greatest city in the world,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “New York City is building a recovery for all of us, and that means keeping iconic companies like JetBlue here at home. We’re excited to keep them around and we look forward to years of collaboration to come.”

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Frontier Airlines plane.

Frontier To Add 15 New Routes This Fall and Winter

Alaska Airlines Launches Three-Day Sale With Fares From $39 One-Way

American Airlines Offering Free In-flight Access to TikTok

Delta Restores Nonstop Service From Atlanta to Johannesburg

American To Take Stake in Low-Cost South American Carrier

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS