JetBlue to Become First Major US Airline to Offset Carbon Emissions
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 06, 2020
JetBlue continues its commitment to sustainability by announcing Monday the airline plans to offset carbon dioxide emissions from fuel for all domestic flights beginning in July 2020.
The commitment to offsetting carbon emissions makes JetBlue the first major U.S. airline to take this critical step toward reducing its contribution to global warming. In addition, the carrier will begin using sustainable fuel in mid-2020 on flights from San Francisco International Airport.
The changes also build on JetBlue’s existing programs, such as investments in fuel-saving technologies and aircraft, as well as advocating for a more fuel-efficient air traffic control system that would reduce emissions from flying.
“Air travel connects people and cultures, and supports a global economy, yet we must act to limit this critical industry’s contributions to climate change,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement. “We reduce where we can and offset where we can’t. By offsetting all of our domestic flying, we’re preparing our business for the lower-carbon economy that aviation – and all sectors – must plan for.”
JetBlue will continue to partner with nonprofit organization Carbonfund.org, which helped the airline offset more than 2.6 billion pounds of CO2 emissions since 2008. The carrier’s new carbon offsetting partners include EcoAct and South Pole, with the goal of offsetting an additional 15-17 billion pounds of emissions per year.
Some of the carbon offsetting projects selected by JetBlue include forest conservation, Landfill Gas Capture (LFG), solar and wind farms and more. All of the airline’s purchased carbon offsets are audited, verified and retired on the carrier’s behalf.
Comments
