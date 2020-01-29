JetBlue, Southwest Bring Back Spring Flight Sales With Fares From $29
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 29, 2020
JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are back with spring flight sales, but the discounts won't be around for long.
JetBlue's latest sale runs through Thursday and is good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel from February 11 through April 29. However, blackout dates include February 18 and 19, March 17 through 25 and April 14 through 22.
Sample fares include Los Angeles to New York City for under $100 one-way and Boston to Nassau, Bahamas for less than $120 one-way.
Meanwhile, Southwest's spring travel sale also runs through midnight on Thursday and is valid for continental U.S. travel from February 11 through May 20, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel from February 18 through May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from February 18 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020, and international travel from February 18 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020.
Interisland Hawaii fares such as nonstop from Honolulu to Kona start at just $29 one-way while continental U.S. routes begin at $49 one-way. Southwest customers will also find big discounts on international flights, including nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands for under $90 one-way.
Southwest recently extended its bookable flight schedule through August 10, 2020, and will extend it into fall 2020 sometime next month.
Contact your travel agent or visit JetBlue.com or Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
