Southwest Extends Flight Schedule, Details New Seasonal Service
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 11, 2019
Start planning your summer getaway now because Southwest Airlines has extended its bookable flight schedule through August 10, 2020.
Prior to Wednesday, the low-cost carrier's 4,000-plus daily flights had only been opened through early June 2020.
Southwest also announced plans to launch new service to and from a handful of cities in its network, including Atlanta, Baltimore/Washington, Chicago (Midway), Denver, Houston (Hobby) and Nashville.
Beginning June 7, 2020, Southwest will fly seasonal daily flights between Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina; Panama City, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia. Also effective June 7, the airline will launch seasonal service between Baltimore/Washington and Pensacola, Florida and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Meanwhile, Southwest will strengthen its position at Chicago Midway by increasing flights on routes that it already serves this summer, adding 14 flights up to 260. In Denver, the carrier plans to add flight frequencies to give customers more options. Southwest will operate 240-weekday departures from the Mile High City in May before increasing weekday departures to 249 in June.
What's more, Southwest is expanding its international options from Houston Hobby with nonstop service between Houston and Nassau, Bahamas being offered seasonally on Saturdays beginning June 13, 2020. The airline previously announced twice-daily service between Houston and Cozumel beginning March 7, 2020.
Southwest customers can also look forward to expanded seasonal service from Nashville, where the airline will offer nonstop Saturday service to and from Portland, Maine; San Juan, Puerto Rico and Portland, Oregon.
Finally, the carrier will link Kansas City, Missouri and Charleston, South Carolina with seasonal Saturday-only service starting June 13.
The airline will extend its bookable flight schedule into fall 2020 sometime in February.
Now through Friday, travelers can book Southwest flights from as low as $39 one-way or $78 roundtrip during the carrier's four-day nationwide sale.
