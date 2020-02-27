JetBlue Suspended Change, Cancel Fees Over Coronavirus Fears
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 27, 2020
JetBlue announced it has suspended change and cancel fees for new flight bookings through March 11 for travelers concerned about the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials said the updated policy was instituted to reassure customers they will not be charged any JetBlue fees for changes or cancellations later given evolving coronavirus concerns. The change will apply to all fares offered by the carrier.
Airlines Scaling Back On Some In-Flight Services Due to...Airlines & Airports
Travel Industry Reacts to Coronavirus Spreading Through EuropeImpacting Travel
Cruise Ship Denied by Two Caribbean Ports Amid Coronavirus...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
US Airlines Issuing Travel Advisories for South Korea, Italy...Airlines & Airports
No fees will be charged for changes or cancellations on flights booked through JetBlue Vacations, but travel must be completed by June 1.
Travelers who book flights in the next two weeks will receive a full travel credit should they need to cancel their trip, and customers who wish to change their plans can apply the total amount from their original booking to a different itinerary, although fare differences may apply.
“While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,” JetBlue president and chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty said in a statement.
“Given our mission is to inspire humanity, we felt this suspension was an important way to live up to our crewmember and customer expectations during this uncertain time,” Geraghty continued. “We are committed to the health and safety of both our crewmembers and customers, and we are working directly with health and security officials as well as industry leaders for updates and best practices.”
As a result of the concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, JetBlue has activated its pandemic response team, which is monitoring the situation in real-time and working with key stakeholders to determine any further action.
The carrier is also promoting handwashing and healthy hygiene practices among its crewmembers and continuing to ensure compliance with aircraft cleaning procedures.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS