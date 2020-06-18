JetBlue to Add 30 New Domestic Routes
JetBlue has its sights set on generating some much-needed revenue and getting crewmembers back to work this summer.
On Thursday, the airline announced plans to add 30 new routes across the United States beginning next month, targeting markets where leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travel are showing signs of recovery. The new routes—which include major cities from coast to coast in addition to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands—will be phased in between July and October, with seats going on sale Friday, June 19.
JetBlue's expanded service will focus on growing relevance in the carrier's focus cities; the launch of Mint flights—highlights include lie-flat seating, tapas-style dining, fresh espresso, amenity kits and dessert from local artisanal ice cream makers—between New York (via Newark Liberty International Airport) and Los Angeles and San Francisco and new point-to-point routes in Florida.
"Coronavirus has transformed airline route maps, and as we begin to see small signs of recovery, we continue to be flexible with our network plans to respond to demand trends and generate cash in support of our business," said JetBlue's head of revenue and planning, Scott Laurence, in a statement. "We’ve selected routes where customers are showing some interest in travel again and where our low fares and award-winning experience will be noticed."
See below for a complete breakdown of the new markets and frequencies:
Effective July 23, 2020
New Mint Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:
—Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) | Up to 3x Daily
—San Francisco International Airport (SFO) | Up to 2x Daily
New Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:
— Charleston International Airport (CHS) | Up to 1x Daily
—Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) | Up to 1x Daily
New Service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and:
—Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) | Up to 2x Daily
—Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) | Up to 2x Daily
Effective August 6, 2020
New Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:
— Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) | Up to 2x Daily
—San Diego International Airport (SAN) | Up to 1x Daily
—Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) | Up to 2x Daily
—Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) | Up to 2x Daily
—Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) | Up to 1x Daily
New Service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and:
—Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) | Up to 2x Daily
New Service between New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and:
—Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) | Up to 1x Daily
—Tampa International Airport (TPA) | Up to 2x Daily
New Service between Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and:
—Orlando International Airport (MCO) | Up to 2x Daily
—Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) | Up to 2x Daily
—Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) | Up to 1x Daily
—San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) | Up to 1x Daily
—Tampa International Airport (TPA) | Up to 1x Daily
Effective October 1, 2020
New Service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and:
—St. Thomas Cyril E. King Airport (STT) | Up to 2x Weekly
New Service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and:
—Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) | Up to 1x Daily
—Portland International Airport (PDX) | Up to 2x Weekly
—Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) | Up to 3x Weekly
New Service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and:
—San Francisco International Airport (SFO) | Up to 1x Daily
New Service between Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and:
—Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) | Up to 1x Daily
—Providence T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) | Up to 1x Daily
New Service between Tampa International Airport (TPA) and:
—Providence T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) | Up to 1x Daily
—Washington National Airport (DCA) | Up to 1x Daily
New Service between Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and:
—Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) | Up to 1x Daily
—Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) | Up to 1x Daily
With the new routes as well as additional capacity added back into the July and August schedules, JetBlue is expected to operate more than half of its typical capacity this summer.
