JetBlue To Cut 37 Flights From Its Route Schedule

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 14, 2022

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue Airways is eliminating more than three dozen routes from its schedule, at least temporarily.

According to a report by The Points Guy, citing scheduling date from Cirium, JetBlue will eliminate 37 flights from its list of routes. Though the airline has termed it a temporary move, The Points Guy noted the 37 routes were not found on the schedule in later months as demand wanes and airfares start to drop.

“To ensure continued operational reliability, we’re planning a schedule change for this fall and into 2023 that will extend some of the market suspensions we put in place earlier this year,” the carrier said in the statement to TPG. “This summer has been more resilient because of the capacity pulldowns we put in place and we believe it’s prudent to plan similarly for next year. We’re getting ahead of it now to ease pressure on our Customer Support team and to offer more time for rebooking our customers. These suspensions are primarily in markets and airports that are especially challenging from an operational or (air traffic controller) perspective.”

The cutbacks include:

-- Flights from Bradley International in Hartford, Connecticut to Cancun, Las Vegas, and San Francisco.

-- Flights from Newark-Liberty International in New Jersey to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Montego Bay, Nassau, Phoenix, Providence, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, St. Lucia, and St. Maarten.

-- Flights from Fort Lauderdale to Aruba, Cartagena, Chicago, Cleveland, Grand Cayman, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Providence, Port of Spain in Trinidad, Portland, Seattle, and Saint Maarten.

-- Flights being eliminated from Los Angeles International include Jacksonville, Raleigh-Durham, Richmond, and San Jose in Costa Rica.

