Last updated: 04:00 PM ET, Tue September 24 2019

KLM To Launch Direct Flights to Austin in 2020

Airlines & Airports September 24, 2019

KLM Airbus A330-200 taking off from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
PHOTO: KLM Airbus A330-200 taking off from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. (photo via Mirrorimage-NL/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

WHY IT RATES: KLM continues to expand its presence in North America by adding key markets.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer

MORE Airlines & Airports
Boeing 737 MAX

FAA Says Individual Countries Will Decide When to Return ...

Delta airplane interior (Photo via Delta)

Delta Air Lines Expanding Service Between US, Europe in 2020

Hawaiian Air Airplane and Ariel view of mountains

Hawaiian Airlines Adds 'Main Cabin Basic' Fares...

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will expand its global network to include Austin, Texas. Starting May 2020, the state capital of Texas will be accessible three times a week with a direct KLM flight from Amsterdam. The flights will be operated using Airbus A330-300 equipment, seating 292 passengers per flight.

Austin will become the 19th North Atlantic destination to be served directly by KLM. The new KLM flights expand the Air France-KLM transatlantic network and strengthen the joint venture portfolio with Delta Air Lines. To open Austin as a new destination, changes have been made to the long haul KLM network to free up slots at Schiphol.

"We have built up a robust transatlantic network thanks to our joint ventures with Air France and Delta Airlines. We will continue to optimize this network. As part of this, we launched services to Boston and Las Vegas in the summer and are now adding Austin to our North American destinations," said Pieter Elbers, CEO & President KLM.

KLM will operate flights between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Austin on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from May 4, 2020. The Airbus A330-300 flights offer 30 seats in World Business Class, 40 Economy Comfort and 222 Economy class.

The flight schedule will be as follows:

KL0667 will depart from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at 12:40 p.m. and arrive at 4:10 p.m. local time in Austin (Austin-Bergstrom International Airport).

KL0668 will leave Austin at 6:00 p.m. local time and arrive the next day at 10:25 a.m. in Amsterdam at Schiphol.

SOURCE: KLM press release.

For more information on Austin, Amsterdam

For more Airlines & Airports News

Boeing 737 MAX

FAA Says Individual Countries Will Decide When to Return 737...

Federal Aviation Administration

Delta Air Lines Expanding Service Between US, Europe in 2020

Hawaiian Airlines Adds 'Main Cabin Basic' Fares to Product Offerings

JetBlue Inaugurates First Airbus A321neo Aircraft, Honors Founder David Neeleman

Airlines, Tour Operators Increasing Prices Following Thomas Cook Collapse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS