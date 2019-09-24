KLM To Launch Direct Flights to Austin in 2020
Airlines & Airports September 24, 2019
WHY IT RATES: KLM continues to expand its presence in North America by adding key markets.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will expand its global network to include Austin, Texas. Starting May 2020, the state capital of Texas will be accessible three times a week with a direct KLM flight from Amsterdam. The flights will be operated using Airbus A330-300 equipment, seating 292 passengers per flight.
Austin will become the 19th North Atlantic destination to be served directly by KLM. The new KLM flights expand the Air France-KLM transatlantic network and strengthen the joint venture portfolio with Delta Air Lines. To open Austin as a new destination, changes have been made to the long haul KLM network to free up slots at Schiphol.
"We have built up a robust transatlantic network thanks to our joint ventures with Air France and Delta Airlines. We will continue to optimize this network. As part of this, we launched services to Boston and Las Vegas in the summer and are now adding Austin to our North American destinations," said Pieter Elbers, CEO & President KLM.
KLM will operate flights between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Austin on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from May 4, 2020. The Airbus A330-300 flights offer 30 seats in World Business Class, 40 Economy Comfort and 222 Economy class.
The flight schedule will be as follows:
KL0667 will depart from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at 12:40 p.m. and arrive at 4:10 p.m. local time in Austin (Austin-Bergstrom International Airport).
KL0668 will leave Austin at 6:00 p.m. local time and arrive the next day at 10:25 a.m. in Amsterdam at Schiphol.
SOURCE: KLM press release.
