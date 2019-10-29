LaGuardia Airport Debuts First Phase of Multi-Billion-Dollar Renovation
Delta Air Lines opened the first of its new concourses at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.
According to ABC New York, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was on hand for a celebration of the first step in the overhaul of the New York City airport. The Delta concourse is part of a $3.9 billion terminal built to replace terminals C and D.
Delta’s 105,000-square-foot concourse features a view of Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, as well as eateries such as H&H Bagels, Juice Press and Rossi Pizzeria.
“The opening of the first new concourse at Terminal C is a major milestone that takes us one step closer to transforming LaGuardia Airport into a global gateway worthy of this state,” Cuomo said during the ceremony. “We're building the nation's first completely new airport in 25 years and showing the nation and the world that you can be ambitious and get big things done.”
With the airline operating more than 275 peak-day departures from LaGuardia, the new terminal will eventually boast 37 gates across four concourses and a new Delta Sky Club with a Sky Deck.
“Two years ago, we set out to build a state-of-the-art facility at LaGuardia Airport, an airport that our customers and the people of New York deserve,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “Thanks to the commitment and hard work of the Delta team and our many partners, today marks the beginning of a new era for millions of Delta customers at LaGuardia.”
“The excitement that is building here is palpable and contagious, and we are already looking ahead to many more milestones to come,” Bastian continued.
The construction project also includes dual taxi lanes to reduce wait times and larger gate areas, with Delta funding 80 percent of the costs and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey picking up the remainder of the construction expenses.
