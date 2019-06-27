Delta's First New LaGuardia Concourse to Open Fall 2019
June 27, 2019
Delta Air Lines will debut the first of four concourses comprising its new state-of-the-art terminal at New York City's LaGuardia Airport this fall.
Delta began construction on the $3.9 billion replacement of Terminals C and D in 2017.
Highlights of the 105,000-square-foot concourse will include floor-to-ceiling views of nearby Citi Field and Flushing Bay, versatile gates able to accommodate a range of aircraft types and a variety of popular local dining options such as Birch Coffee, H&H Bagels and Juice Press, among others.
Delta is partnering with airport hospitality group OTG to hopefully win over foodies at its new terminal. Rossi Pizzeria is a Neapolitan-style pizza and calzone concept while Flatiron Tavern & Provisions will feature chops, burgers and fresh fish. Chef Mark Iacono of Brooklyn's Lucali and chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer of Soho's King Restaurant consulted on the new venues to ensure an authentic NYC taste.
What's more, the new full-service concepts will offer travelers convenient power outlets and USB ports at every seat in addition to tablets providing users the opportunity to track their flight, browse the web, play games and even order food and drinks.
HMSHost subsidiary Stellar Partners, Inc. will design retail options for the new facility.
Once completed, the new terminal will boast 37 gates spanning four concourses that will be connected by a centralized check-in lobby, security checkpoint and baggage claim. Dual taxiways will help reduce taxi times while travelers will also benefit from a new, larger Delta Sky Club equipped with a Sky Deck.
"The historic infrastructure project underway at LaGuardia is a significant component of the more than $12 billion Delta is currently investing in airport redevelopment efforts around the country," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a statement. "Our customers and employees are excited to see the LaGuardia of the future more fully come into view. Many thanks to everyone who has been working hard to launch an exciting new era for Delta in New York."
"This new milestone in LaGuardia's transformation brings us another step closer in converting the airport into a superb flight hub in line with New York standards," added New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "Our collaboration with Delta in the development of this concourse and their new LaGuardia terminal is another demonstration of the effectiveness of public-private partnerships at work to modernize our state's infrastructure."
Delta said it plans to invest $12 billion in infrastructure projects in the years to come, including improvements in other cities such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Seattle.
United Airlines recently opened new gates at LaGuardia's Terminal B Eastern Concourse.
