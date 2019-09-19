LATAM Airlines Reveals Star Wars-Inspired Aircraft
September 19, 2019
LATAM Airlines Group will debut a Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge-inspired aircraft this fall in celebration of the recent opening of the new Star Wars-themed land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
Designed by Disney’s creative team in conjunction with Lucasfilm, the Boeing 777's livery was inspired by the stormtroopers of the First Order.
The plane, which has the capacity for 410 passengers, will begin flying from LATAM'S Sao Paulo/Guarulhos hub in Brazil to Orlando as well as other international destinations including Miami, Madrid, Frankfurt and Paris beginning in October.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, opened to the public in Orlando on August 29.
The unveiling comes just months after Alaska Airlines debuted a special Toy Story-themed livery to celebrate the release of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 in June.
Meanwhile, JetBlue unveiled a Boston Bruins-themed livery during the team's Stanley Cup playoff run this past spring.
