Alaska Airlines Unveils Toy Story-Themed Livery
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 15, 2019
Alaska Airlines unveiled a special-edition aircraft Friday that celebrates the release of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 on June 21.
The Toy Story 4-themed aircraft is Alaska's second livery to feature Pixar's characters and is decked out with toys from the Toy Story 4 world. The plane was revealed to a crowd at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by Alaska's own Chief Football Officer Russell Wilson.
Alaska revealed a video on YouTube of the aircraft coming to life:
“Guests of all ages will be eager to toy with an adventure after hearing the buzz around our new Toy Story 4 livery,” Alaska’s managing director Natalie Bowman said in a statement. “Many of us have grown up following the iconic characters, and we're happy to take the toys to new heights, sharing the playful, heartwarming imagery with travelers across our coast-to-coast network––and beyond.”
Travelers will be able to see Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep on the fuselage, while the film franchise’s new toy Forky appears on the winglet so passengers can see him when peering out the windows of the aircraft.
The unique design is a collaboration between Disney and Pixar and Alaska Airlines, and the Toy Story 4-themed Boeing 737-800 is now flying throughout Alaska's route network.
