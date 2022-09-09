Last updated: 06:10 PM ET, Fri September 09 2022

Lawmakers Seek Investigation Into Airlines' Use of Pandemic Funds

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff September 09, 2022

Flights, canceled, cancel, cancellations, destinations, board, departures, arrivals, COVID-19, coronavirus, Omicron, pandemic
Airlines received federal funds after the pandemic shutdown travel. (photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/Vertigo3d)

Two House Democrats are calling for an investigation into airlines' use of federal pandemic funds meant for employee retention, asking if these funds were instead used for buyouts or early-retirement offers.

According to the Associated Press, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chairman of a special panel on the government’s response to the pandemic, requested an investigation that would examine how the money was used by the airlines in light of a summer of cancelations, delayed flights and staffing shortages as travel bounced back.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Searching for airfare. Want Cheap Holiday Flights? Book Right Now Airlines & Airports

Couple in Valencia, Spain, in the fall. Why Fall Is Ideal for Romance Travel Features & Advice

Family mountain biking. Family Travel Association Develops Family-Friendly... Travel Agent

Denali, Alaska gallery icon America's Most Insta-Worthy Landmarks Destination & Tourism

Dave Riley, Great Rail Journeys Dave Riley Appointed CEO of Great Rail Journeys People

“American taxpayers supported the airline industry during its darkest days at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when nearly 75% of commercial flights were grounded. Americans deserve transparency into how airlines have used the federal funds they have received,” the lawmakers said in a letter to Richard Delmar, deputy inspector general of the Treasury Department, which handled taxpayer relief to businesses affected by the pandemic.

In April of 2020, U.S. air travel fell by approximately 95 percent of April 2019. This summer, it had nearly recovered to 2019 levels.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Searching for airfare.

Want Cheap Holiday Flights? Book Right Now

Southwest Opens Flight Schedule Through Spring Break 2023

Air Travel Demand Remains Strong After Summer, Execs Affirm

Aeromexico and Delta Reconnect Detroit and Monterrey

United Airlines Continues to Invest in Flying Taxi Technology

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS