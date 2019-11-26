LAX Offering Free Bus Rides for Thanksgiving Travel to Airport
To make heading to the airport easier during the Thanksgiving travel rush, officials from Los Angeles International Airport are waiving fares for several buses heading to the facility.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority revealed the free Metro fares are for travelers boarding at the City Bus Center or the Green Line's Aviation Station.
Officials from LAX also announced the FlyAway shuttle bus service would expand in preparation for the influx of travelers, with more busses being added on its Hollywood, Long Beach, Union Station and Van Nuys routes.
In addition, the airport is also offering a temporary route, called the LAX Holiday Shuttle, to Santa Monica and Century City. The fares for the FlyAway shuttle bus will not be free, instead prices start at $8.
The free trips and additional service will run through the Monday after Thanksgiving, as the airport expects around 3.2 million passengers to travel through LAX during the two-week holiday period.
The high number of travelers heading to the Los Angeles airport will also be a significant test for the new pickup system for Uber, Lyft and taxis, dubbed LAXit. After a rough start, airport officials have worked to streamline the process and expanded the pickup area.
