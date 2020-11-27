Last updated: 04:01 PM ET, Fri November 27 2020

Lufthansa Is Piloting an Economy Class Lie-Flat Seating Option

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti November 27, 2020

Lufthansa, A320, plane
Lufthansa A320. (photo via Lufthansa)

The pandemic may have led to every Economy Class flier’s dream seating arrangement—one where you get an entire row to yourself and can lie down and right across the seats. This is the ‘Sleeper’s Row’ concept that Lufthansa is currently trialing on its flights from Frankfurt, Germany to Sao Paulo, Brazil through mid-December.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Mixed bills of different global currencies.

IATA Expects Airlines' Losses to Reach $157 Billion

Delta airplane on runway at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Kentucky

Why Is Delta Canceling So Many Thanksgiving Week Flights?

Delta is testing its entire workforce for COVID-19.

Delta to Launch New COVID-19 Testing Protocols For...

ADVERTISING

With concerns about personal space and proximity to other passengers on planes amid COVID-19 conditions, especially during long-haul flights, Lufthansa is betting that this idea will be a winner.

Besides which, fliers who decide to pay a bit more for the Sleeper’s Row option are able to replicate the lie-flat Business Class bed experience on the cheap. Plus, Sleeper’s Row fliers are entitled to Priority Boarding with Business Class passengers.

These passengers are provided a pillow, blanket and seat-topper mat to maximize their comfort when sprawled across a row of three to four seats that they can claim all to themselves, CNN reported. Not only does the option offer premium space for social distancing, it’s a welcome reprieve from the cramped conditions and lack of legroom that’s synonymous with Economy Class.

Lufthansa customers booked on the Frankfurt–Sao Paulo flights who’d like to take advantage of the Sleeper’s Row option pay $260 on top of their original fare price and will need to purchase the upgrade at the airport, either at check-in or at the gate.

Lufthansa's 'Sleeper's Row' seating option.
Lufthansa's 'Sleeper's Row' seating option. (Photo courtesy of Lufthansa)

For more information, visit lufthansa.com.

For more information on Frankfurt, Sao Paulo

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Mixed bills of different global currencies.

IATA Expects Airlines' Losses to Reach $157 Billion

International Air Transport Association (IATA)

Why Is Delta Canceling So Many Thanksgiving Week Flights?

Delta to Launch New COVID-19 Testing Protocols For Quarantine Free Travel to Italy

gallery icon TSA Travel Tips for Winter Holiday Travel Period

American Airlines Offers Deals for Black Friday

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS