Man Arrested After Buying Ticket to Walk Wife to the Gate at Singapore Changi Airport

PHOTO: Self check-in kiosks at Changi Airport. (photo via CharlieTong / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

The Singapore Police Force is warning people against misusing their boarding passes at Changi Airport after a man was arrested for allegedly purchasing a ticket just to walk his wife to her gate, according to CNN.

While buying a ticket for the sole purpose of waving your loved one off may seem harmless transit areas are considered "protected places" under Singapore's Infrastructure Protection Act and anyone accessing the gate-side areas at Changi without the intention of flying faces potential fines up to $14,300 or up to two years in jail.

So far, 33 people have been arrested for violating the law in the first eight months of 2019 alone.

Singapore Changi Airport is routinely recognized among the world's best and is arguably a destination in and of itself. Passengers can slide down to their boarding gate and the airport's newly-opened Jewel terminal features the world's largest indoor waterfall, a 14,000-square-meter Canopy Park and one of Asia's largest indoor gardens, among other highlights.

Changi Airport was recently named among the five most relaxing airports in the world based on research by discount deal website MyVoucherCodes.

