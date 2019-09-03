Man Arrested After Buying Ticket to Walk Wife to the Gate at Singapore Changi Airport
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 03, 2019
The Singapore Police Force is warning people against misusing their boarding passes at Changi Airport after a man was arrested for allegedly purchasing a ticket just to walk his wife to her gate, according to CNN.
While buying a ticket for the sole purpose of waving your loved one off may seem harmless transit areas are considered "protected places" under Singapore's Infrastructure Protection Act and anyone accessing the gate-side areas at Changi without the intention of flying faces potential fines up to $14,300 or up to two years in jail.
Woman Arrested After Alleged Assault on Cabin CrewAirlines & Airports
Passenger Mistakenly Opens Emergency Exit, Temporarily Closes...Airlines & Airports
Hotel Owner Arrested for Stealing Luggage From AirportAirlines & Airports
Frontier Airlines Pilot Attacked by Drunk Passenger at Las...Airlines & Airports
So far, 33 people have been arrested for violating the law in the first eight months of 2019 alone.
Singapore Changi Airport is routinely recognized among the world's best and is arguably a destination in and of itself. Passengers can slide down to their boarding gate and the airport's newly-opened Jewel terminal features the world's largest indoor waterfall, a 14,000-square-meter Canopy Park and one of Asia's largest indoor gardens, among other highlights.
Changi Airport was recently named among the five most relaxing airports in the world based on research by discount deal website MyVoucherCodes.
For more information on Singapore
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS