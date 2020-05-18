Mexican Airline Offering Unlimited Flight Packages
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 18, 2020
Mexican airline Aeromar is offering unlimited flight packages to help boost sales numbers after the coronavirus outbreak nearly shut down the aviation industry.
According to Reportur.com, the domestic carrier is offering three different packages as part of the Pasaporte Aeromar program, which would permit passengers to fly specified routes an unlimited number of times through the rest of 2020.
The gold, silver and bronze packages will offer distinct routes and prices, with each passenger only being required to pay for the taxes on each flight after paying the flat rate for the offer.
For travelers looking to purchase the gold package, it will cost around $418 and could be used for flights between Mexico City and Ciudad Victoria, Colima, Ixtepec, Lazaro Cardenas, Manzanillo, Piedras Negras, Poza Rica, Saltillo, Tepic and McAllen, Texas.
The silver package will run travelers $292 and is redeemable on flights between Mexico City and San Luis Potosi, Oaxaca, La Huasteca Potosina, Guadalajara-Puebla and Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta.
As for the $209 bronze package, it will be applicable for flights between Mexico City and Acapulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Puerto Escondido and Veracruz.
Passengers flying as part of the Aeromar packages will be required to book flights at least 48 hours in advance, and all routes are subject to availability. The carrier has continued to operate 70 percent of its routes during the viral pandemic.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) issued two air service notices, one addressing airlines’ problematic policies regarding ticket refunds and the other lessening the number of points that airlines are currently required to serve.
Earlier this month, Airlines for America CEO Nick Calio testified to the U.S. Senate that domestic airlines are collectively burning through $10 billion a month.
