Mexican Officials Say Tourists Can Pass Through Cancun Airport in ‘Two Minutes or Less'
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 04, 2021
In response to long lines at Cancun’s main airport, immigration officials in Mexico said on Wednesday that international visitors would be able to clear customs in two minutes or less.
According to The Associated Press, the Mexican National Immigration Institute (INM) has conducted a series of meetings with various government departments to address congestion concerns at Cancun International Airport.
The INM said it is “working to maintain and offer rapid service, with quality and warmth,” and would increase the number of agents at the airport from 13 to over 100.
One of the main reasons getting through customs at the airport will be so quick is a lack of COVID-19 related protocols in place. Travelers must fill out a form listing risk factors and contact details, but a negative coronavirus test is not required and the government doesn’t have the means to use contact tracing.
In February, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez said the region’s epidemiological light dropped to yellow, allowing public parks and beaches to operate at 60 percent capacity. Hotels, restaurants, theme parks, museums, historic sites, tour-guide services, shopping centers, boutiques, theatres and cinemas will also be able to open at 60 percent.
Golf courses will be permitted to operate at 100-percent capacity; tourist marinas and nautical activities can operate at 70 percent in open spaces and 60 percent in closed spaces; water parks and spas will also bump up to a 60-percent capacity allowance; and gyms and sports clubs may operate at 50-percent capacity indoors and 70-percent capacity outdoors.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising Apple Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising Apple Vacations
For more information on Cancun
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS