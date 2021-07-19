Last updated: 02:27 PM ET, Mon July 19 2021

Mexican President Confirms Tulum International Airport Location

Donald Wood July 19, 2021

The famous Tulum Ruins in the Riviera Maya south of Cancun, Mexico
PHOTO: Archaeological site of Tulum, Riviera Maya, Mexico. (Photo via DarrenTierney / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed the upcoming Tulum International Airport project would be located in the municipality of Tulum and not in Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

According to the Riviera Maya News, President Lopez Obrador clarified the location of the new airport after confusion stemming from comments he made during a morning press conference last week.

Over the weekend, Lopez Obrador cleared up the situation while speaking during a Maya Train presentation.

“The purpose of the train, for those who arrive in Cancun, is so they go down into everything that is in the Mayan region,” Lopez Obrador said. “As the Cancun airport is so full, the construction of a new airport in Tulum is about to begin. It will have a capacity to receive four million visitors.”

The new Mexican Caribbean airport will be located between the Ejido Jose Maria Pino Suarez and Muyil, approximately 15 miles southwest of Tulum and 43 miles northwest of Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

In the same speech, Lopez Obrador said Tulum International Airport—which was originally announced in October 2020—and the Maya Train are expected to be operational sometime in 2023.

