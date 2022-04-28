Last updated: 09:04 AM ET, Thu April 28 2022

Mexico to Heavily Invest in Airport Maintenance, Expansion Projects

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 28, 2022

The Mexican government and private investors are expected to dump $603.6 million into updating and maintaining airport infrastructure across the country.

According to Mexico News Daily, Mexico’s Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) said public resources totaling $123.7 million will be spent on airport projects.

The remaining money will come from airport operators, with $33 million dedicated to Mexico City International Airport. The state-owned airport will also invest $6 million of its own money on improvements.

Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta is also slated to build a new terminal, with owners Pacific Airport Group expected to foot the entire bill.

The federal government corporation, Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA), will receive around $43 million to carry out a range of projects, including the modernization of airports at Puerto Escondido, Ciudad del Carmen, Puebla, Colima and Tepic.

ASA will also complete fuel station projects at Cancun, Guanajuato and Los Cabos airports. The government agency, Navigation Services for Mexican Airspace (Seneam), will receive $39 million to handle restructuring the country’s airspace.

