New Delta Sky Club Opens at Tokyo Haneda Airport
Delta Air Lines announced the opening of its first Delta Sky Club at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport, making it the only club in the facility operated by an airline from the United States.
The new opening in Japan marks Delta’s third new lounge of the year, with the carrier’s two largest clubs—located at Terminal C at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport—opening earlier this spring.
The Delta Sky Club at Haneda Airport was initially scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 ahead of the Olympic games, but the pandemic forced the facility to remain empty due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
“We’ve been looking forward to this day for years,” Delta Sky Club Managing Director Claude Roussel said. “Bringing the signature Delta Sky Club experience to Haneda as we continue to grow our network of premium, one-of-a-kind lounges is a huge moment for our Asia-Pacific partners, and all future Haneda Club customers.”
Now that international travel is reopening in Japan, passengers coming through the Tokyo facility can find the club on the fifth floor of Terminal 3. It features a premium bar serving complimentary cocktails, wines, beers, spirits and Japanese sake, as well as specialty noodle and buffet bars.
The over-9,000-square-foot facility also boasts booths for quiet work, power outlets at nearly every seat, high-speed Wi-Fi, five premium shower rooms and more.
Across Delta’s network, the airline is building more state-of-the-art clubs and expanding existing locations to deliver an even more premium experience for guests looking to relax and recharge during travel.
